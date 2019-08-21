New Models

Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon

The 213kW hot hatch with racing genes bids farewell to the 7th-generation Golf

21 August 2019 - 16:23 By Denis Droppa
The GTI TCR is on show at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami. Just 300 units are headed for SA.
Image: Denis Droppa

VW South Africa will soon launch a more potent version of VW’s Golf GTI, the TCR.

The front-wheel drive hot hatch, named after the international TCR racing series, had its world unveiling in January and is powered by a muscled-up version of the GTI’s 2-litre turbo petrol engine.

The TCR’s outputs of 213kW and 370Nm solidly outgun the standard Golf GTI’s 169kW and 350Nm, though they still fall short of the all-wheel-drive Golf R with its 228kW/400Nm.

The TCR has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 5.6 seconds and top speed of 250km/h (or optionally 260km/h) and only 300 units - all individually numbered - will be brought in for local Golf fans.

Power is fired to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox, and the car’s equipped with a front-axle differential lock and perforated disc brakes.

The TCR is identified by a sportier front splitter, a roof spoiler, diffuser, black 18-inch mags, and black exterior mirrors. The cabin is revved up with premium front sports seats with unique red-and-black upholstery and a perforated sports steering wheel.  

The super Golf makes a further strong impression even before the driver settles behind the wheel, as the TCR logo is projected onto the road when the front doors are opened.

This will likely be the last special-edition model of the Golf 7 before the new eighth-generation Golf is launched worldwide early next year. The local order books are open and the car will go on sale here in the first quarter of 2020. While VW hasn’t yet revealed the exact price, it will sell for under R700,000.

The GTI TCR will be on show at the Festival of Motoring which takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 22 to 25 2019.

The cabin is vamped up with red and black accents and a perforated steering wheel.
Image: Supplied

