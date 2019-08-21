Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon

VW South Africa will soon launch a more potent version of VW’s Golf GTI, the TCR.

The front-wheel drive hot hatch, named after the international TCR racing series, had its world unveiling in January and is powered by a muscled-up version of the GTI’s 2-litre turbo petrol engine.

The TCR’s outputs of 213kW and 370Nm solidly outgun the standard Golf GTI’s 169kW and 350Nm, though they still fall short of the all-wheel-drive Golf R with its 228kW/400Nm.

The TCR has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 5.6 seconds and top speed of 250km/h (or optionally 260km/h) and only 300 units - all individually numbered - will be brought in for local Golf fans.

Power is fired to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox, and the car’s equipped with a front-axle differential lock and perforated disc brakes.