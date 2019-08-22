Haval boosts range with facelifted H2

Haval unveiled its face-lifted H2 at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, ahead of its local sales debut in the first quarter of next year.

The compact Chinese crossover vehicle, which was launched here in May 2017, sports a fresh new look with a revised front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, widened wheel arches and arrow-shaped lights. The 18-inch wheels are retained, but adopt a new five-spoke design.

The updated interior features Apple Carplay and a sunroof as standard across the four-model range, with a panoramic sunroof for the Luxury model. A new gear shifter has been introduced for the auto model and there are various minor updates to the upholstery and finishing.

Mechanically, the H2 is unchanged and, as before, is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with outputs of 105kW and 202Nm, driving the front wheels via a choice of either a six-speed manual or six-speed auto transmission.

The H2 is one of Haval’s best sellers and attained the second-best sales volume in SA’s small SUV category from the third quarter of this year.