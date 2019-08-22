Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will make European debut at Salon Privé

Just a few days after its North American debut at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, directors of the UK's Salon Privé announced on Tuesday that the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will make its European debut at the UK car show in Woodstock.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith was recently unveiled in California during Monterey Car Week.

The limited-edition model, of which only 50 units will be made, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a luxurious sedan that “has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars”. According to the company, it was this model that brought the average age of brand vehicle owners down to 43.