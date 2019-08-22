Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will make European debut at Salon Privé
Just a few days after its North American debut at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, directors of the UK's Salon Privé announced on Tuesday that the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will make its European debut at the UK car show in Woodstock.
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith was recently unveiled in California during Monterey Car Week.
The limited-edition model, of which only 50 units will be made, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a luxurious sedan that “has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars”. According to the company, it was this model that brought the average age of brand vehicle owners down to 43.
The Directors of @SalonPriveUK are delighted to confirm the European debut of the stunning, limited edition @rollsroycecars #GhostZenith which made its North American debut recently at Pebble Beach. Tickets on sale: https://t.co/focWvpE61l #RollsRoyce https://t.co/cLF1vcrGFs— SalonPrivé (@SalonPriveUK) August 20, 2019
This special edition has the same performance specs as the standard model, but its luxury has been “take[n] to a new level”. A unique ingot has been melted into the centre console and engraved to commemorate the Rolls-Royce's iconic “Spirit of Ecstasy” hood ornament.
The company did not disclose the price of these models, but the standard Ghost has a starting MSRP of more than $300,000 (roughly R4,571,730).
Salon Privé runs from September 5 to 8.