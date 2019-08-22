New Models

Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will make European debut at Salon Privé

22 August 2019 - 08:50 By AFP Relaxnews
Only 50 Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith's will be produced.
Image: Supplied

Just a few days after its North American debut at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, directors of the UK's Salon Privé announced on Tuesday that the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will make its European debut at the UK car show in Woodstock.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith was recently unveiled in California during Monterey Car Week.

The limited-edition model, of which only 50 units will be made, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a luxurious sedan that “has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars”. According to the company, it was this model that brought the average age of brand vehicle owners down to 43.

This special edition has the same performance specs as the standard model, but its luxury has been “take[n] to a new level”. A unique ingot has been melted into the centre console and engraved to commemorate the Rolls-Royce's iconic “Spirit of Ecstasy” hood ornament.

The company did not disclose the price of these models, but the standard Ghost has a starting MSRP of more than $300,000 (roughly R4,571,730).

Salon Privé runs from September 5 to 8.

