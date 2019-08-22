New Models

The new Volkswagen Polo Vivo Dune is pimped for the dirt

SA-made concept Volkswagen looks ready to cross Africa

22 August 2019 - 16:16 By Denis Droppa
The Vivo Dune concept car is a rugged off-road model and distinguishes itself through a host of new exterior features.
The Vivo Dune concept car is a rugged off-road model and distinguishes itself through a host of new exterior features.
Image: Supplied

It looks ready for a continent-crossing expedition through Africa, it was conceived right here in SA, and it’s called the VW Polo Vivo Dune.

The concept car has its unveiling at this the Wesbank-sponsored Festival of Motoring at Kyalami from August 22-25.

Based on the Vivo Maxx crossover, the Dune has been pimped for the bushveld with accessories that include underbody protection, roof carrier with integrated LED light bar, and a snorkel, and off-road tyres. It’s destined to be one of the most noticeable vehicles in the sand dunes with its bright orange colour scheme, honeycomb grille, LED headlights, side styling bars with decals, and black wheels.

At the rear, a shark-fin antenna, tailgate spoiler, spare wheel on a carrier, chrome exhaust tail pipe and mud flaps add to the rugged look.

Annoy your neighbours with the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo Sound Edition

From the beginning of September 2019 you will be able to head on over to your nearest Volkswagen dealership and purchase the new Polo Vivo Sound ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Interior pizzazz includes dash trim inserts in customized colour, accent stitching, orange leather seats with ‘Dune‘ embroidery, and sports pedals, while adventure capability is enhanced by off-road navigation and a two-way radio.

A project car built by Volkswagen SA’s product engineering department, the Vivo Dune is geared for adventure with its 40l fridge, a collapsible table and chairs, a storage box with a gas stove and fire extinguisher, and a water dispenser.

The Vivo Dune is a concept vehicle and won’t go on sale in its current form, but some features are likely to trickle down into special-edition versions of the locally-built Polo Vivo, which has been a great sales success for VW SA since its launch in February 2018.

A reborn version of the previous-generation Polo, the Vivo has gone on to become the country’s second best selling passenger car, behind the latest-generation Polo.

Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon

The 213kW hot hatch with racing genes bids farewell to the 7th-generation Golf
Motoring
1 day ago

New B-Class joins growing compact Mercedes range

Everybody wants a crossover or SUV but fewer folks seek out an MPV. Will the new B-Class buck the trend?
Motoring
10 hours ago

Harley-Davidson announces new bikes and technology for 2020

During the Summer, 2018, Harley-Davidson revealed that their very first electric motorcycle will be available this Fall with a 2020 model year ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes ... Features
  2. Creta vs CX-3 vs EcoSport vs Captur: Which SUV has the best resale value? Features
  3. Annoy your neighbours with the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo Sound Edition New Models
  4. Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon New Models
  5. When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa Features

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X