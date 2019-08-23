Chinese bundu basher unveiled in SA

Chinese importer BAIC unveiled its new B40 Plus SUV at this week’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami.

From the first quarter of next year the Jeep Wrangler-inspired vehicle is due to join the D20 hatchback and X25 crossover in BAIC’s local line up.

The B40 Plus is designed for rugged off-road work with its body-on-frame design, selectable 4WD system with an electronically activated low-range transfer case, and rear diff-lock to help it tackle tough terrain.

At the front the vehicle employs a double-wishbone coil spring suspension, while there’s a five-link rigid axle setup at the rear, to ensure maximum comfort and off-road capability.

A generous 220mm ground clearance and 23-degree breakover angle make the B40 Plus capable of harsh terrain. Front and rear approach and departure angles are set at 37 and 31 degrees respectively, making this SUV set up to negotiate steep inclines and descents.

Engine options will include 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel variants, paired with an option of a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The distinctive four-door body is styled with rugged details such as wide fender flares, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, red-painted tow hooks and aggressive 17-inch all-terrain tyres. The front windscreen can be folded forward and the rear roof section is removable to enable open-air driving for up to five passengers.

The modern interior has a floating 10-inch central touch screen infotainment display and a fully digital instrument cluster with three configurable theme options including Classic, Speed and Trek.

The South African market will be the first in the world to debut the new B40 Plus in right-hand drive configuration.

More detailed local specifications and pricing will be made available closer to time of launch.