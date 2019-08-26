Audi to unveil all-electric off-road concept car at Frankfurt Motor Show

German manufacturer Audi will be taking to the International Motor Show in Frankfurt in September to introduce its 100% electric off-road concept car to the world.

The vehicle, code-named AI:TRAIL Quattro, is the fourth in a series of concepts unveiled by Audi, after the Aicon and Elaine (which were both unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017), and the AI:ME. The four designs will be reunited at the German manufacturer's stand this year.

No other details have been shared by Audi about the new all-electric buggy. The shape of the chassis, rear-hinged rear doors and imposing wheels seen in the first image recall the Citroën 19_19 Concept, unveiled by the French manufacturer in May 2018 at Viva Technology in Paris.

Besides the new concept car, Audi will take advantage of the Frankfurt show to demo the next generations of its RS 6 Avant, as well as the redesigned Q7 and SQ7.