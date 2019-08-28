BMW unveils once-off X6, finished in the world's blackest of black paint

At this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, which kicks off next month, BMW will display the only vehicle ever finished in Vantablack, the “world's blackest black”, which makes objects finished in the colour appear two-dimensional.

After Surrey NanoSystems — the creator of the “world's blackest black” pigment, Vantablack — turned down requests from a number of automobile manufacturers to cover a vehicle's exterior in the VBx2 nanostructure paint finish, the company was offered a collaboration that it could not refuse: at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September, BMW will show off a Vantablack-finished X6, the only car in existence to don the colour.

This extreme black was originally created for aerospace applications, as it absorbs “up to 99.965% of light, almost completely eliminating reflectance and stray light”.