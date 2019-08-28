New 2019 Audi Q3 pricing announced

At launch, only one engine derivative is available — a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol (known as the 35 TFSI in confusing Audi speak), delivering 110kW and 250Nm of torque through the front wheels. Quattro all-wheel-drive is currently unavailable. However, you can enjoy adaptive suspension, should you specify the optional Audi drive select handling system, that also lets you tweak things like throttle response, as well as the shift characteristics of the S tronic dual-clutch gearbox.

We will bring you our full driving impressions of the new Audi Q3 shortly, but for the time being, here's what you can expect in terms of pricing: