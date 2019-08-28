New 2019 Audi Q3 pricing announced
What you can expect, and expect to pay, for Ingolstadt's latest SUV
The second-generation Audi Q3 has finally been launched in SA. Thanks to it being longer and wider than the outgoing model, this aggressively-styled newcomer (all hail that new “Singleframe” radiator grille) now offers more interior space for passengers and luggage. A comprehensively restyled dashboard not only gives a nod to the range-topping Q8, but also features a slick new digital instrument as standard equipment — old-school analogue dials are no longer an option.
Two exterior trim lines are available in addition to the standard model, namely Advanced and S Line. Both offer their own distinctive exterior appearance, with characteristic bumper elements, as well as larger wheels. Further customisation is offered via the fitment of six optional equipment packages: Comfort, Technology, Sport, Parking, S Line Interior and Black Styling.
At launch, only one engine derivative is available — a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol (known as the 35 TFSI in confusing Audi speak), delivering 110kW and 250Nm of torque through the front wheels. Quattro all-wheel-drive is currently unavailable. However, you can enjoy adaptive suspension, should you specify the optional Audi drive select handling system, that also lets you tweak things like throttle response, as well as the shift characteristics of the S tronic dual-clutch gearbox.
We will bring you our full driving impressions of the new Audi Q3 shortly, but for the time being, here's what you can expect in terms of pricing:
- Audi Q3 35 TFSI S tronic at R 565,000
- Audi Q3 35 TFSI S tronic Advanced at R 585,000
- Audi Q3 35 TFSI S tronic S Line at R 599,000