Macan Turbo gets more power

The new Macan Turbo has taken the top spot in the Porsche compact SUV model range, with a more powerful 2.9-litre, six-cylinder biturbo petrol engine.

The latest-generation engine, which is already used in the Cayenne and Panamera models, produces 324kW, an improvement of 29kW over the 3.6-litre six-cylinder turbo in the previous Macan Turbo, despite having 20% less displacement. Maximum torque is 550Nm.

With the optional Sport Chrono Package, the car can cover the 0 to 100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.3 seconds, three-tenths faster than before, while top speed is 270km/h (an increase of 4km/h).

Stopping power has also been improved with the powerful Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) fitted ex works, as part of the optimised chassis. Externally, the Macan Turbo sets itself apart with unique accents such as the Turbo-specific front apron, side skirts and the fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design. LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) are standard.