This 602kW Lamborghini Sián will blow your Aventador into the weeds

Lamborghini will give a glimpse of its hypercar world after the Aventador with a superconductor-based hybrid V12 hypercar for the Frankfurt motor show.

In a show that’s desperately trying to paint a green face, the Italian supercar maker will deliver the Sián hybrid, with 602kW of combined electrical and naturally aspirated V12 muscle.

The most powerful road-going Lamborghini ever made, it also has the best power-to-weight ratio the brand has ever delivered, promising a zero to 100km/h time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of more than 350km/h.

With the full 63-car production run sold out, the Sián’s design language points the way to future Lamborghinis beyond the Aventador and Huracán, as well as introducing Lamborghini’s theories of retaining its signature noise in an electrified world.

“The Sián is a masterpiece in possibilities,” Lamborghini chief executive and chairman Stefano Domenicali insisted.

“Not only does the Sián deliver a formidable hypercar design and engineering tour de force today, it augments the potential for Lamborghini as a super sports car brand for tomorrow and for decades to come, even as hybridisation becomes more desirable and inevitably essential.

“The Sián represents the first step in Lamborghini’s route to electrification, and expedites our next generation V12 engine. With the Sián, Automobili Lamborghini demonstrates its dynastic strength as a legendary super sports car brand for the future.”