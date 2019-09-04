Five things you need to know about the new 2019 Audi A1 Sportback
Audi on Wednesday launched its new five-door A1 Sportback in South Africa. Here are five things you should know about it:
1: It's considerably longer
Compared to its predecessor the new A1 Sportback has grown 56mm in length. Now measuring 4.03m you can expect a more comfortable cabin with extra legroom and stowage space. Indeed, luggage capacity has increased by 65l. Normal capacity is 335l. With the rear seats folded, this increases to 1,090l. Loading sill height is 67cm.
Overall width has remained almost the same at 1.74m while the roofline has slunk a little closer to terra-firma – the new-generation A1 Sportback is now 1.41m in height.
2: There's plenty scope for customisation
The new A1 Sportback is available in three distinct equipment lines – Standard, Advanced or S line. With the latter Audi has emphasised the car's sporty character even more through numerous features. These include larger air inlets, additional sill trims, an elongated slit centrally below the hood with two fins and the larger rear wing. The top-of-the-line engine (Audi A1 45 TFSI) is also recognisable with its striking twin tailpipes.
Audi is additionally affording customers numerous possibilities to select colours and materials accordingly with the Black Styling Package and Contrast Package. The Black Styling Package includes the radiator grille in matte black; grille frame; front air inlet frame; rear diffuser and front spoiler, all in high gloss black.
The Contrast Package offers a contrasting roof dome; exterior mirror housing; front spoiler lip and side skirts in Mythos Black Metallic or Manhattan Grey Metallic.
3: The interior is full of digital love
Even the most basic version of the new A1 Sportback comes standard with a fully digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution 8.8 inch display. The MMI radio plus also comes fitted as standard fare and can be operated via the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and the display in the fully digital instrument cluster.
In the top configuration, MMI navigation plus offers a 10.1 inch MMI touchscreen, which blends seamlessly into the black glass-look area. As with a smartphone, all commands are via touch input.
Customers looking to upgrade the technology inside their A1 Sportback are able to do so by specifying the Technology Package, which contains the Audi Virtual Cockpit; Audi Smartphone Interface and Audi Sound System for R9,900.
4: Three engine derivatives available from launch
For the time being you've got a choice of three TFSI petrol engines with outputs ranging from 85kW to 147kW. Turbocharging, direct injection and a particulate filter are standard. Audi is making a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission available for the 1.0l (30 TFSI) and 1.5l (35 TFSI) engines. The exception is the top-of-the-range, 2.0l (40 TFSI) engine, where a six-speed S tronic transmission shifts gears as standard.
5: An easy way to pimp your (handling) performance
The Dynamic Package, available only on the 30 and 35 TFSI S line models, bundles equipment options to give the A1 Sportback an even sportier trim. This includes a sport suspension system, red brake calipers and larger brake discs. You also score a sound actuator and Audi drive select. The Dynamic Package contents come as standard equipment on the top-of-the-range 40 TFSI model.
Pricing for the new Audi A1 Sportback range is as follows:
- Audi A1 30 TFSI S tronic: R359,900
- Audi A1 30 TFSI Advanced S tronic: R373,900
- Audi A1 30 TFSI S line S tronic: R388,900
- Audi A1 35 TFSI S tronic: R429,900
- Audi A1 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic: R443,900
- Audi A1 35 TFSI S line S tronic: R458,900
- Audi A1 40 TFSI S line S tronic: R488,000
