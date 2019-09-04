Five things you need to know about the new 2019 Audi A1 Sportback

Audi on Wednesday launched its new five-door A1 Sportback in South Africa. Here are five things you should know about it:

1: It's considerably longer

Compared to its predecessor the new A1 Sportback has grown 56mm in length. Now measuring 4.03m you can expect a more comfortable cabin with extra legroom and stowage space. Indeed, luggage capacity has increased by 65l. Normal capacity is 335l. With the rear seats folded, this increases to 1,090l. Loading sill height is 67cm.

Overall width has remained almost the same at 1.74m while the roofline has slunk a little closer to terra-firma – the new-generation A1 Sportback is now 1.41m in height.