NEW MODELS | Nissan unveils its new second-generation Juke

Nissan has revealed the newest generation of the nearly decade-old Juke compact crossover which dons new tech and a more athletic exterior and boasts improved performance.

Nine years after the Juke compact crossover was first introduced, Nissan has unveiled the second generation of the model featuring tech and performance fit for 2019.

In fact, the model made its global debut in five European cities on Tuesday - London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and Cologne - as the spunky crossover will only be available in the European market.