NEW MODELS | Nissan unveils its new second-generation Juke
Nissan has revealed the newest generation of the nearly decade-old Juke compact crossover which dons new tech and a more athletic exterior and boasts improved performance.
Nine years after the Juke compact crossover was first introduced, Nissan has unveiled the second generation of the model featuring tech and performance fit for 2019.
In fact, the model made its global debut in five European cities on Tuesday - London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and Cologne - as the spunky crossover will only be available in the European market.
Compared to the previous iteration, this Juke is larger and more athletic aesthetically but still retains a handful of characteristically Juke features like the circular headlamps and Y-shaped signature.
The enlarged body gives passengers more leg room and space for their belongings; in total, the expanded dimensions equate to a 20% increase in storage room.
Powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre inline-3 engine, the Juke generates 85kW and 190Nm worth of torque. Owners will be able to select between six-speed manual or sporty seven-speed dual-clutch paddle-shift transmission configurations. Three drive mode options – Eco, Standard, and Sport – give drivers the freedom to further customise their driving experience.
Furthermore, customers now have the option to opt into a new N-Design grade package which gives them the opportunity to select from various colour combinations for the roof, body, and interior upholstery.
With Nissan Intelligent Mobility, ProPilot, NissanConnect, and a series of safety tech, this Juke is the most connected and safest yet.
The first deliveries of the Juke will be made to European customers starting in November.