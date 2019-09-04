NEW MODELS | The all-electric Porsche Taycan is finally here

Porsche has taken a massive leap into the future of electromobility with the much-anticipated reveal of the Taycan. But it’s more than just an electric car, it’s a performance car, it’s a Porsche. That’s underlined by a headline-grabbing 0-100km/h time of just 2.8 seconds for the fastest version.

It’s been four years since the company unveiled the Mission E electric vehicle concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, says it’s now “mission completed”.

Importantly, the Taycan is not a replacement for the 911, not now, not ever. The company is adamant that its 911 will always be its brand icon and while there might be plans for electrification of its popular sports car, the Taycan is a new line altogether, a C sports sedan.

It’s new, but there’s heritage in its design, such as the wide haunches, the sloping roofline and the distinctive lettering on the sculpted rear. It’s the same inside where the wide, narrow winged dashboard shows classic DNA but is brought into the modern age with infotainment and touchscreens.