WATCH | A prototype Porsche Taycan races down the deck of the USS Hornet

The final production version of the all-electric Porsche Taycan will finally be unveiled to the world later today. In the intertim Porsche released this teaser video of a prototype Taycan accelerating down the deck of America's USS Hornet aircraft carrier. As you may or may not know the deck of an aircraft carrier isn't particularly long. Yet within its limited confines the Taycan was able to accelerate from zero to 145 km/h and back down to zero in 10.7-seconds. Pretty impressive. Hit play and watch the spectacle for yourself.