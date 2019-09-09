Bentley to recreate a dozen 1929-style ‘Blowers'

On Sunday at the Salon Privé Concours d'Elegance at Britain's Blenheim Palace, Bentley's chairman and chief executive announced that a collection of pre-war era models will be recreated to appear identical to Sir Tim Birkin's Team Blower from 1929.

At the weekend, Bentley's Adrian Hallmark announced that a dozen Team Blower enthusiasts will have the opportunity to own one of 12 matching continuations of Birkin's 1929 supercharged 4.5-litre Blower.

The models will be recreated by Mulliner, the company's bespoke and coachwork division, which will take the original car apart piece by piece to digitally catalogue each component for duplication. While reassembling the model, the division's technicians will restore those parts that need to be restored.