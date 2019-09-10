Five things you need to know about the new Land Rover Defender

Land Rover this week pulled the wraps off its new and long-awaited Defender. Here are five things you should know about this 4x4 ahead of its local launch in 2020:

1 There will be two body variants

The all-new Defender range will be spearheaded by the long-wheelbase 110 model that offers five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, with a load space behind the second-row seats of up to 1,075 litres, and as much as 2,380 litres when the second row is folded. The 110 can also be had with an optional front jump seat, a homage to early Defender models that sported three-abreast seating. Sometime in 2020, a short-wheelbase 90 model will join the Defender range. According to Land Rover, this smaller version will be able to accommodate six occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.