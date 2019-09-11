New Models

Volkswagen teases its next ID model at Frankfurt Motor Show

11 September 2019 - 16:40 By AFP Relaxnews
Volkswagen is teasing the next ID, suspected to be the newest iteration of the ID Crozz (pictured 2018 Crozz concept).
Volkswagen is teasing the next ID, suspected to be the newest iteration of the ID Crozz (pictured 2018 Crozz concept).
Image: Supplied

The tentatively named ID.4 is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show wrapped in vaporware-style camouflage and stationed behind a frosty glass panel skewing the view of the concept SUV.

Back in 2017, VW debuted the ID Crozz crossover concept at Auto Shanghai announcing that the model is part of a "new fleet of electric vehicles that will start full production in 2020".

There's a good chance that this foreshadowed ID.4 will be the latest version - possibly the production version - of the Crozz.

According to the 2017 press release, the SUV, built on the same MEB platform as the ID.3, generates 225kW, has a top speed of 180km/h and can travel over 480km on a single charge.

Over the next few months VW is sure to be teasing the ID.4 more and more until its (probable) late 2020 production launch.

MORE

Great Wall may build cars in Europe once sales hit 50,000 a year, says chair

China's Great Wall Motor may consider building car manufacturing facilities in the EU once its sales there hit 50,000 units a year, its chair said, ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

European carmakers tell governments to help them sell electric vehicles

Europe's carmakers are telling governments that they must help build electric car charging points and provide consumer subsidies to boost sales of ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Audi A1 Sportback scores again

Brenwin Naidu takes a spin in Audi's latest premium compact hatchback
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton wants a word with Charles Leclerc about Monza squeeze Motorsport
  2. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features
  3. Volkswagen kicks off dawn of new design era with updated logo news
  4. WATCH | Juliet Drives: The 2019 Volvo XC40 T3 is a premium SUV that's hard to ... Reviews
  5. Haas F1 parts company with title sponsor Rich Energy Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘No parent would have loved to see what I have witnessed’: Mother of Dros rape ...
Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
X