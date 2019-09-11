Volkswagen teases its next ID model at Frankfurt Motor Show

The tentatively named ID.4 is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show wrapped in vaporware-style camouflage and stationed behind a frosty glass panel skewing the view of the concept SUV.

Back in 2017, VW debuted the ID Crozz crossover concept at Auto Shanghai announcing that the model is part of a "new fleet of electric vehicles that will start full production in 2020".

There's a good chance that this foreshadowed ID.4 will be the latest version - possibly the production version - of the Crozz.