Volkswagen teases its next ID model at Frankfurt Motor Show
The tentatively named ID.4 is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show wrapped in vaporware-style camouflage and stationed behind a frosty glass panel skewing the view of the concept SUV.
Back in 2017, VW debuted the ID Crozz crossover concept at Auto Shanghai announcing that the model is part of a "new fleet of electric vehicles that will start full production in 2020".
There's a good chance that this foreshadowed ID.4 will be the latest version - possibly the production version - of the Crozz.
Curious for the future of Volkswagen's electric family? Get a glimpse of the next ID.! #IAA19— Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) September 10, 2019
[Concept Car] pic.twitter.com/oUgaD70dRV
According to the 2017 press release, the SUV, built on the same MEB platform as the ID.3, generates 225kW, has a top speed of 180km/h and can travel over 480km on a single charge.
Over the next few months VW is sure to be teasing the ID.4 more and more until its (probable) late 2020 production launch.