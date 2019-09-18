Meet the R485,000 Bugatti built to keep your kids entertained

Earlier this year, Bugatti announced that it was reviving the 1926 Bugatti Baby – a €30,000 (R485,000) kid-friendly version of the 1924 Bugatti Type 35 race car – in celebration of the brand's 110-year anniversary.

At the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland in March, Bugatti showed off the first 3D-printed design model of the Baby II, a car inspired by the original Baby, created in 1926.

This week customers finally got their first look of the car. The first prototype, created in partnership with The Little Car Company, was introduced to customers in Molsheim, France, the birthplace of the brand, where they'll be able to give it a test drive.

The first Baby model was a half-scale version of the iconic car designed for Ettore Bugatti's youngest son, which ended up going into commercial production. About 500 were made throughout the 1920s and '30s.