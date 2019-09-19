New electric vehicles you can expect to debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show
The Tokyo Motor Show is still more than a month away, but based on the models reported to be debuting, electrification is going to be a prominent theme throughout the event.
In the wake of the Frankfurt Motor Show, manufacturers are gearing up for the next major automotive event, scheduled to start on October 24. Already, a handful of Japanese car companies have been reported to be debuting new models at the Tokyo show and all of them have electric powertrains.
Mitsubishi Motors will debut a new, small electrified SUV concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show next month with a downsized, lower-weight PHEV drivetrain and an electric 4WD system. Here’s a teaser pic to whet your appetite – please come back on October 24 for full details. pic.twitter.com/4zJZjRIidh— Mitsubishi Motors UK (@MitsubishiUK) September 18, 2019
Mitsubishi
On Wednesday, Mitsubishi published a teaser image of a “downsized, lower-weight PHEV” SUV concept, with an electric 4WD system, that will make its debut at the show.
Mazda
Mazda will be using the event to debut the brand's first fully electric production vehicle, which is expected to hit the market in 2020. The news was confirmed by a Mazda spokesperson this week, who shared nothing more about the vehicle's specs.
Nissan
Earlier this month, it was reported by Automotive News that Nissan showed dealers in the US an upcoming electric compact crossover inspired by the IMx concept (above). The model will allegedly launch in the US in 2021.
Lexus
Like Mitsubishi, Lexus will also be bringing an EV concept to show off in Tokyo. According to company VP Koji Sato, who spoke with AutoCar in August, the model draws design inspiration from the LF-SA concept introduced in 2015.