NEW MODELS | 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Namib is built for the dunes

Toyota’s Land Cruiser 70-series is known for its ruggedness and all-terrain prowess, and now the boxy 79 double cab has been joined by a Namib derivative that’s specially equipped for desert adventures.

This special Land Cruiser is a ready-to-go bakkie equipped to tackle the most daunting challenges. The Namib desert presents some of the most challenging terrain, and surviving in these extreme conditions requires the right preparation and equipment, says Calvyn Hamman, Toyota SA’s senior vice-president of sales and marketing.

The external makeover gives the double cab a more robust appearance, with a front grille changed to a simple mesh design with prominent Toyota lettering, similar to the recently launched Hilux GR Sport. This is enhanced by a steel front bumper with a heavy-duty bull bar and headlight protectors, with LED spotlights.

Stylised Namib badges adorn the flanks alongside the Land Cruiser brand mark, as well as the tailgate. At the rear, a tubular rear step with integrated tow bar make easy work of loading and towing, while protective loadbin skins round off the package.

The Namib is available in ivory white and sand beige.

Interior tweaks include an added cooling duct in the glovebox so that drinks can stay chilled even in high desert temperatures.

The seats are covered in bespoke grey canvas covers with anti-scuff edges and are embroidered with a sand-dune-inspired Namib logo.

An interior roof console features rear-facing LED lights, a storage binnacle, driver and passenger LED reading lights, two-way radio compartment and a microphone cord hook.

The Land Cruiser Namib rides on upgraded off-road suspension while maintaining the existing payload and towing capacity. The tyres are larger 265/75/R16 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx versions.

Supplying dune-climbing grunt is the well-known 4.5l turbodiesel engine, with 151kW of power and 430Nm from a low 1200rpm. Toyota claims a fuel consumption of 11.3l/100km.

The Namib edition is specced the same as the Land Cruiser 79 D-Cab V8 model, with items that include a touchscreen audio system with navigation, Bluetooth, front power socket, and safety that includes driver and passenger airbags and ABS brakes.

The Land Cruiser 79 Namib is priced at R893,600, which includes a three-year/100,000km warranty. An optional service plan is available.