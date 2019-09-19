NEW MODELS | The Hyundai i10 grows larger and more tech-savvy

The latest generation of the much loved A-segment Hyundai i10 premiered at this week’s Frankfurt Motor Show and Hyundai promises a car enhanced for better connectivity, refinement and safety.

Quite the success story for Hyundai in Europe, here in SA the entry-level i10 hatch has had mixed fortunes. Initially doing well enough, the local importers had a stroke of genius to ramp up SA sales by culling the short wheel base and 3,585mm long derivative in favour of the larger and more practical 3,765mm Grand i10. Since then the latter is a regular in SA’s top 10 best sellers’ list, moving 715 units in August.

The new i10 is designed in Europe and the company has opted for Eurocentric body styling with all the trending touches such as contrasting roof paint, and softer, fluid lines and angles lines, which Hyundai says reflects a young spirit while ensuring uncompromised accessibility and comfort.

“The i10 has consistently been one of our sales drivers and the historic base of growth for Hyundai in Europe, and we stay committed to our customers looking for an A-segment car by introducing this all-new model,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Europe HQ. “The All-New Hyundai i10 is the latest example of our democratisation of new technologies for our customers.