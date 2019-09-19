NEW MODELS | The Hyundai i10 grows larger and more tech-savvy
The latest generation of the much loved A-segment Hyundai i10 premiered at this week’s Frankfurt Motor Show and Hyundai promises a car enhanced for better connectivity, refinement and safety.
Quite the success story for Hyundai in Europe, here in SA the entry-level i10 hatch has had mixed fortunes. Initially doing well enough, the local importers had a stroke of genius to ramp up SA sales by culling the short wheel base and 3,585mm long derivative in favour of the larger and more practical 3,765mm Grand i10. Since then the latter is a regular in SA’s top 10 best sellers’ list, moving 715 units in August.
The new i10 is designed in Europe and the company has opted for Eurocentric body styling with all the trending touches such as contrasting roof paint, and softer, fluid lines and angles lines, which Hyundai says reflects a young spirit while ensuring uncompromised accessibility and comfort.
“The i10 has consistently been one of our sales drivers and the historic base of growth for Hyundai in Europe, and we stay committed to our customers looking for an A-segment car by introducing this all-new model,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Europe HQ. “The All-New Hyundai i10 is the latest example of our democratisation of new technologies for our customers.
It stands 20mm lower but 20mm wider than the outgoing i10. These enhancements increase the inside room and augment the road stance.
Options include 16-inch alloys, LED daytime running lights, 22 exterior colour combinations, rear-view camera, eight-inch colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charging. The safety includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that uses a multifunction camera to detect other cars and pedestrians in front, automatic High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, Driver Attention Warning and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning.
The new i10 is available as a four or five-seater model with cargo-loading volume at 252l. Two engines debuted with the car: a 1.0l three-cylinder with 49kW and 96Nm and a 1.2l four-cylinder with 62kW and 118Nm torque. Both engines can be mated with five-gear manual transmission or a five-gear automatic manual transmission.
Lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are paramount targets and the new i10 is also available with an Eco Pack, which includes an adjusted gear ratio, four seats and 14-inch wheels for optimised efficiency.
Hyundai SA confirms that we will not get the car in its current form, but in 2020 a new Grand i10 will be with us. In the meantime, expect an all-new, larger Atoz to launch before the end of 2019.