Performance testing of new Aston Martin DBX is nearly complete

Aston Martin announced on Wednesday that the brand's first SUV had entered the final stages of development.

The DBX reportedly has specs aligned with recently launched sports cars in its portfolio.

In fact, Aston Martin specifically likens the DBX's cornering speeds with that of the Vantage sports car. Braking figures, on the other hand, are said to be greater than that of the DBS Superleggera.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 powering the model (the same one found in the Vantage and DB11) produces approximately 404kW and 700Nm of torque - values that are both higher than its in-house sports car counterparts.

Though the top speed has not yet been determined, Aston Martin states that it will doubtlessly fall above 290km/h.

Final testing of the model will continue throughout the next few months, while the official unveiling is slated to take place in December.