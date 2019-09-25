New Models

Performance testing of new Aston Martin DBX is nearly complete

25 September 2019 - 15:51 By AFP Relaxnews
Aston Martin's DBX SUV is nearly done with performance testing.
Aston Martin's DBX SUV is nearly done with performance testing.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin announced on Wednesday that the brand's first SUV had entered the final stages of development.

The DBX reportedly has specs aligned with recently launched sports cars in its portfolio.

In fact, Aston Martin specifically likens the DBX's cornering speeds with that of the Vantage sports car. Braking figures, on the other hand, are said to be greater than that of the DBS Superleggera.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 powering the model (the same one found in the Vantage and DB11) produces approximately 404kW and 700Nm of torque - values that are both higher than its in-house sports car counterparts.

Though the top speed has not yet been determined, Aston Martin states that it will doubtlessly fall above 290km/h.

Final testing of the model will continue throughout the next few months, while the official unveiling is slated to take place in December.

READ MORE:

Volvo teases new electric XC40

Volvo today spilled a few beans about its new all-electric XC40 crossover that will be shown to the public on October 16 2019.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Hydrogen hurdles: a deadly blast hampers South Korea's fuel cell car bet

Aiming to cash in on a major push by South Korea to promote fuel cell vehicles, Sung Won-young opened a hydrogen refuelling station in the city of ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Six SA specials worth celebrating this Heritage Day

Thomas Falkiner takes a look at six cars as unique to Mzansi as biltong, Chappies and koeksisters
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Six SA specials worth celebrating this Heritage Day Features
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. Billions of euros, millions of jobs: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit news
  4. REVIEW | How a stealthy Navara stole the deal Reviews
  5. Once hacked, twice shy: how auto supplier Harman learnt to fight cyber car ... Features

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X