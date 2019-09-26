NEW MODELS | Brabus turns the G-Wagen into a supercar

Only a limited number of people would consider turning 2.7 tons of square-faced Mercedes-Benz SUV into a sports car.

Brabus and its buyers are among that number, for better or for worse, hence the arrival of the Brabus G V12 900 “One of Ten” at the recent Frankfurt motor show.

Limited to just, er, 10, the G V12 900 is on sale with 662kW and an astonishing 1,500Nm of torque — all ready to shove the modified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen as fast as they can make it go.

Brabus is touting the designed-with-a-set-square monster as a supercar 15 years after it worked its evil deeds on the last G-Wagen.

Based around the current W 463A G-Wagen, the Brabus version ramps up the aggression by tweaking the twin-turbo V12. That makes the enormous machine hit 100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds, on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 280km/h, and heaven help any bird caught in that slipstream.