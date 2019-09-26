Peugeot lion is ready to roar louder in SA with two fresh new products

Peugeot aims to more than double its share of SA’s new-vehicle market within the next few years, aiming to grow from about 1% to 2.5% by 2021.

As part of an ambitious plan to grow the struggling lion-badged brand, the company has appointed Xavier Gobille, the man behind rival Renault’s dramatic rise in fortunes and market share a decade ago, as the new MD of Peugeot-Citroën SA (PCSA).

His strategy includes reintroducing Citroën to the country after the brand, known for its quirky designs and uniquely French character, stopped selling vehicles here at end-2016 due to slow sales. Citroën will relaunch in SA in October with the introduction of three new models.

On the Peugeot side, Gobille plans to make the lion roar again by rationalising the model range, ditching underperforming dealers, and introducing a new five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan across the line-up — it was previously a three-year/100,000km warranty with an optional service plan.

“In Europe Peugeot has an 18% market share and in SA it’s 1%. When I see that figure I think ‘what a shame’ but also ‘what an opportunity’,” Gobille told a media gathering in Hartebeespoort last week. “Today is a brand relaunch, and PCSA is back in the race.”

Having sold cars in SA since 1902, Peugeot withdrew from the country in 1985 for political reasons but returned in 1995 with McCarthy appointed as the importer. Peugeot Motors SA took over in 2002.