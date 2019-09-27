New Models

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid finally goes on sale in Europe

27 September 2019 - 09:53 By AFP Relaxnews
The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid.
Image: Supplied

On Thursday, more than a year after it was first unveiled, Bentley announced that its first true plug-in hybrid SUV - the Bentayga Hybrid - is now on sale in Europe.

Just a few months ago, Bentley launched the Bentayga Hybrid - a model that the company refers to as its “first step towards electrification” - in North America and now, the company has launched it in Europe. According to Bentley, this SUV is the brand's most efficient model to date, and not just in the SUV segment. 

The company also gives this hybrid the title of “the world's first true electrified luxury car” - but that depends on whether you consider a Tesla, BMW, and Porsche true luxury brands or not.

By 2023, Bentley hopes to offer an electrified version of every model in its portfolio, an ambition similar to those of VW and Lincoln, and the Bentayga Hybrid is the first model launched as part of this electrification goal.

The model is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor. The drive system controlling both optimises how much each is used to ensure that all available power is used most efficiently. Together, the engine and the motor can bring the SUV to a top speed of 255km/h.

