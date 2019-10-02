New Models

Porsche unleashes new Panamera 10 Years Edition

02 October 2019 - 14:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche celebrates Panamera's 10th anniversary with special-edition model.
Porsche celebrates Panamera's 10th anniversary with special-edition model.
Image: Supplied

In 2009, Porsche announced the first-generation production version of the Panamera sedan. On Wednesday, a decade after the line's debut, the company revealed a special 10 Years Edition of the car to celebrate the anniversary.

As a tribute to the sporty segment, the company is outfitting the model with more standard equipment and exclusive aesthetic details.

The wheels have been swapped for a 21-inch sport-design set with a white gold metallic finish — the same satin-gloss finish seen on a collection of “Panamera 10" badges and logos found on the inside and outside of the model. Black partial leather upholstery is accented with the same white gold colour.

Unique dashboard inscriptions are a highlight of the special-edition model.
Unique dashboard inscriptions are a highlight of the special-edition model.
Image: Supplied

In terms of equipment, the special-edition Panamera comes with LED Matrix headlights, a panoramic roof system, heated 14-way seats, soft-close doors, digital radio and a Bose surround-sound system. Safety features integrated into the 10 Years anniversary trim include Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Park Assist.

Driving dynamics, too, are vamped up, thanks to an adaptive three-chamber air suspension.

Hybrid versions of the special-edition model come with an on-board charger whose charging capacity measures 7.2 kW instead of 3.6 kW. The Panamera 4 will come with a 2.9-litre biturbo engine that generates about 243kW, while the E-Hybrid Sport Turismo version pairs that same engine with a 100kW electric motor to produce about 340kW.

MORE

Local new car sales show slight improvement in September

Sighs of relief could be heard across the motor industry as September sales steadied after a torrid August. While dealers could still be heard ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour

After a 37-year absence the legendary Kyalami 9-Hour is back to enthrall motorsport fans with a heady mixture of glamour, guts and raw speed. These ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

REVIEW | 2019 Renault Duster remains an honest package

Every now and then a vehicle arrives on our road-test schedule that makes us sit up and re-evaluate our initial perception of it
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The 2019 BMW X7 M50d is large and very much in charge Reviews
  2. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Supercars seized from Equatorial Guinea's vice-president net $27m at auction news
  5. BMW reveals prices of new 8 Series Gran Coupé here in November New Models

Latest Videos

'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
FROM THE GROUND: Call to 'fix the situation' in Dunoon urgently
X