New Models

Audi gives its RS4 Avant a refresh

03 October 2019 - 08:37 By AFP Relaxnews
The new 2020 Audi RS4 Avant.
Image: Supplied

Two years after its launch, Audi has announced a lightly restyled version of its powerful family wagon, the RS4 Avant.

The main change to the exterior is a wider and flatter singleframe grille, as well as redesigned headlights.

The front of the 2020 RS4 Avant features new headlights and a singleframe grille.
Image: Supplied

Inside, users will find a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard, which acts as the vehicle's control panel. Drivers can use it to select their preferred driving mode, among other things.

Five modes are available: comfort, auto and dynamic, as well as the custom RS1 and RS2 modes that they can configure to suit their needs. These modes allow for engine and transmission management, handling of dynamic steering, suspension, quattro sport differential and engine sound.

The interior comes loaded with new tech.
Image: Supplied

No big surprises under the hood: the engine is a twin-turbo 331kW V6 2.9 TFSI, which is slightly lighter than its predecessor, with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. The wagon can thus go from 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds, for a limited top speed of 250km/h.

The German public will be able to see the Audi RS4 from Friday to Sunday at the grand finale of the DTM (German touring car series) in Hockenheim.

