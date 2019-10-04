Chevrolet gives its 2020 Corvette Stingray a folding hardtop

When the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray debuted in the 1950s, it was only available as a convertible. Since that time, the drop-top C8s have been exclusively available with soft-top roofs — until now.

Chevy has now revealed the convertible version of the mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette introduced in July, and not only is this drop-top Stingray the first to don a power-retracting hardtop roof, it's also the first to feature a mid-engine layout.

These changes give the 2020 model more storage space than previous soft-top generations. In fact, according to the company, the available storage is on par with that offered in its roofed coupe counterpart announced recently. Additional benefits resulting from the change are better security and a quieter cabin. All in all, customers who are interested in a convertible C8 don't have to sacrifice as much functionality, performance or comfort when comparing it with the classic coupe.

It's even powered by the same 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 found in the coupe, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Up to 369kW and 637Nm of torque can be produced when the model is installed with a performance exhaust. Chevy promises that this Stingray is the “most no-compromise Corvette convertible in history” and that specs support that statement.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe will go into production later this year while the convertible iteration will come in early 2020. It will be available in three trims — 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT, which start at $67,495 (roughly R1m).