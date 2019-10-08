Abarth celebrates 70 years with 695 70th Anniversario

Abarth took advantage of the recent Abarth Days (October 5-6) gathering in Milan, Italy, the largest dedicated to the manufacturer, to unveil a limited edition 695 marking the Italian car brand's 70th birthday.

This new special Abarth 695 model "70th Anniversario" will be limited to 1,949 units in homage to the brand's year of creation. It is also inaugurating a new, manually adjustable 12-position spoiler, inclining from 0 to 60 degrees, for more stability and better aerodynamics on the road at high speeds. According to Abarth, the spoiler increases its aerodynamic downforce of up to 42kg at 200km/h.

Besides the spoiler, the Abarth 695 70th Anniversario is being issued in a special "Monza Green" colour in homage to the famous Italian circuit where the manufacturer has broken many speed records. Many of the exterior's details are highlighted in "Campovolo Grey", such as the checkerboard roof, the front and back wheel arches, and the door mirror caps.

Inside the car there are new, exclusive "Sabelt Tricolore" seats developed especially for this special edition, a seven-inch HD Uconnect system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a special numbered plaque for each of the 1,949 units that will be produced.

Under the hood, the car carries a turbocharged 1.4-litre, 134kW engine, the line's most powerful, which is capable of hitting 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaching speeds of 225km/h.