FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 BMW M8 is one fiery driving package

The M850i xDrive coupe and cabriolet already rank highly for refinement and boulevard manners but the M8 versions which have been added to the range enjoy greater motorsport engineering focus that hits the spot whether used as track or road tools.

I took the 1,960kg Coupe with its full fat 460kW and 750Nm on the swoopy asphalt of circuit Portimao during its international launch in Portugal while the convertible’s 0-100km/h times of 3.3 seconds and its restricted 250km/h top speed came along for a whirlwind drive in the mountains of the Algarve district. These are quick numbers for a 2,085kg and 4,867mm long yacht.

Weaponised with the 4.4l biturbo V8, once under way early in the morning, roof down and careful not to be lured by the mighty figures under my right foot, the M8 Competition cabrio wafted in style when its mechanicals were set for Comfort on a new digital layout.

Tailoring the car’s many driving algorithms now happens via an enhanced menu design through the command screen in the centre. The parameters vary from Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus and are easier to organise now. A new track-only M Drive button joins others in the centre tunnel next to the stubby gearlever and its purpose is of a single-action kill switch for every conceivable safety sensor and also the display screen, which means no navigation or music in this mode.