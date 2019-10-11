New Models

Volkswagen gives us a glimpse of what its new Golf might look like

11 October 2019 - 08:53 By AFP Relaxnews
A rendering of the forthcoming 2020 Volkswagen Golf.
Image: Supplied

German manufacturer Volkswagen has published the first rendering of its upcoming Golf. The eighth generation of the iconic compact should get its official world premiere in Wolfsburg, Germany on Thursday, 24 October.

This new generation of the Golf presents a distinctly different take on design to that of its predecessors, with a more expressive signature than the current version, notably due to its updated headlight configuration, featuring narrow optical units inspired by the latest Polo. Inside, VW has integrated a digital dashboard and colourful finishes.

Volkswagen has also announced a number of other innovations, driving aids and more connectivity. A new range of engines should also be offered.

