Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition now available in SA
If you are a fan of stupidly fast SUVs you will be happy to know the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is now available in South Africa. Powered by the firm's venerable supercharged 5.0-litre V8 motor that pushes out 405kW and 680Nm worth of torque, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is capable of hitting 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and romping on to a maximum speed of 274km/h. Yep, sports cars beware.
As to be expected, Range Rover went and fettled the rest of the Velar package to better deal with all this added horsepower. Bigger brake discs (395mm front, 396mm rear) deliver improved retardation while a revised suspension system results in superior, more focused handling thanks to stiffer anti-roll bars as well as firmer air springs.
The AWD system has also been uprated with a transfer box capable of withstanding the higher loads generated by that supercharged V8. The advanced Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system distributes engine torque to suit real time driving conditions and can direct as much as 100% of it to the rear wheels alone. Who says SUVs can't drift?
Other notable features include a variable active exhaust system that not only weighs 3.5kg less than the standard system but also imbibes the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition with a deeper, more aggressive timbre. There's also a new front apron with larger air intakes to better feed the engine and cool the uprated braking system, plus a unique transmission tunnel undertray for improved aerodynamic efficiency at higher speeds.
Available to purchase for one year only, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is priced from R1,743,325 including VAT and CO2 tax.