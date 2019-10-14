Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition now available in SA

If you are a fan of stupidly fast SUVs you will be happy to know the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is now available in South Africa. Powered by the firm's venerable supercharged 5.0-litre V8 motor that pushes out 405kW and 680Nm worth of torque, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is capable of hitting 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and romping on to a maximum speed of 274km/h. Yep, sports cars beware.

As to be expected, Range Rover went and fettled the rest of the Velar package to better deal with all this added horsepower. Bigger brake discs (395mm front, 396mm rear) deliver improved retardation while a revised suspension system results in superior, more focused handling thanks to stiffer anti-roll bars as well as firmer air springs.