Honda drops first teaser image of its all-new Jazz

16 October 2019 - 11:42 By Motoring Reporter
Jazzing up the Jazz? A teaser image of the all-new Honda Jazz.
Image: Supplied

Honda has released a photograph that gives us a cryptic glimpse of what its all-new Jazz hatchback will look like when it is officially unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show on 23 October.

According to the press release the “all-new Jazz will raise the bar in terms of comfort and driver enjoyment”. That's quite a bold claim considering just how drab the outgoing Jazz was to pilot.

The press release also states that European customers will, for the first time, be able to purchase Jazz models equipped with a two-motor hybrid powertrain that provides both strong driving performance and impressive fuel economy.

