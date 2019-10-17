Volvo unveils its new all-electric XC40 Recharge

Volvo has officially launched its very first EV line and its very first EV: the XC40 compact SUV is the first member of the Recharge family.

Following in the footsteps of all its closest competitors, Volvo on Wednesday unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, the first member of its first exclusively electric vehicle line.

To add to the firsts surrounding this launch, the XC40 is also the first of the brand equipped with an Android-powered infotainment system – it's better late than never.

This premiere has been coupled with an announcement by the company about their plans to launch a fully electric car every year "with the rest hybrids." Recharge will be the name encapsulating all the brand's electrified vehicles.