New Models

NEW MODELS | Mercedes-Benz GLC range refreshed for 2020

18 October 2019 - 08:05 By Phuti Mpyane
Enhancement has come to the Mercedes-Benz GLC and its swoopy roofed GLC Coupe counterpart. Picture: SUPPLIED
Enhancement has come to the Mercedes-Benz GLC and its swoopy roofed GLC Coupe counterpart. Picture: SUPPLIED

It’s been four years since the Mercedes-Benz GLC and its slightly younger GLC Coupe cousin first emerged, and it’s now facelift time.

For the new pair, the company says it has adopted a sportier, more distinctive off-road look accentuated by details such as chrome trim that now continues from the front end to the rear, redesigned headlamps and heavily contoured radiator grilles.

Both models get redesigned LED rear lights and smaller and flatter LED High Performance headlamps as standard fitment, while more sophisticated Multibeam LED headlamps can be optioned.

Their interiors are retouched with high-grade materials such as open-pored wood inserts and both versions now enjoy standard fitment of the MBUX infotainment system which allows a variety of inputs such as touch control, gesture control and enhanced voice control as standard. The MBUX augmented reality function for navigation now uses video images of the surroundings.

The driving assistance suite is enhanced with Active Distance Assist and Active Steer Assist that when activated, keep a safe distance and steer the car between the lanes. The speed now adjusts automatically ahead of bends or junctions while risk of potential collisions can be reduced Active Brake Assist, which applies the brakes automatically if drivers fail to see oncoming traffic on a junction. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist is a new addition which eases reversing when towing.

Interior is upgdated with high quality materials and better MBUX. Picture: SUPPLIED
Interior is upgdated with high quality materials and better MBUX. Picture: SUPPLIED

Optional Dynamic Body Control offers adjustable damping of individual wheels depending on the driving surface and speed on the road while a Dynamic Select function tailors the ride experience to reflect "Comfort" or "Eco" modes. For harder pedalling, “Sport" and "Sport+" where the damping is tauter can be selected while these settings also offer modified engine, transmission and steering characteristics.

Opting for Air Body Control air suspension enables the suspension to be raised or lowered by 15mm to suit different terrain conditions.

A new generation of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines are introduced. The powerplants have been improved for further reductions in consumption and emissions, as well as lower operating costs and improved performance.

The new range can be had in GLC 220d (143kW/400Nm); GLC300 180kW/500Nm; and GLC 300 (190kW/370Nm) engine variants, and all models are exclusively fitted with nine-speed automatic transmissions and 4Matic all-wheel drive underpinnings.

Pricing:

GLC 220d 4Matic — R786,100

GLC 300 4Matic — R842,800

GLC 300d 4Matic — R825,100

GLC 220d 4Matic Coupe — R929,600

GLC 300 4Matic Coupe — R985,300

GLC 300d 4Matic Coupe — R964,200

Volvo unveils its new all-electric XC40 Recharge

Volvo has officially launched its very first EV line and its very first EV: the XC40 compact SUV is the first member of the Recharge family
Motoring
14 hours ago

Urban SUVs driving huge growth in CO2 emissions: IEA

The undying popularity of sport-utility vehicles has made them the second-biggest contributor to the growth of global CO2 emissions in recent years, ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Covers finally come off the all-new Isuzu D-Max bakkie

Isuzu’s popular one-tonner gets improved power, tech and refinement
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tracker reveals when and where hijackers are most likely to pounce Features
  2. Covers finally come off the all-new Isuzu D-Max bakkie New Models
  3. Would you drive a 109-year-old car? Now’s your chance ... news
  4. New BMW X5 M and X6 M come armed with explosive power New Models
  5. How to squeeze the most kilometres from your petrol tank Features

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X