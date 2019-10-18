New Models

Toyota Ultra-Compact BEV to premiere at Tokyo Motor Show

18 October 2019 - 18:30 By AFP Relaxnews
Toyota to display production-ready Ultra-Compact BEV at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.
Toyota to display production-ready Ultra-Compact BEV at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.
Image: Supplied

To reduce the amount of emissions produced by vehicle-based transportation, Toyota has developed an ultra-compact battery electric car to provide owners with an eco-friendly short distance mobility option.

As the automotive market becomes more and more committed to developing environmentally friendly modes of transportation, vehicles are increasingly being designed for specific niches and their particular needs. Throughout 2019, a handful of extremely compact electric vehicles and concepts – Citroen's Ami One, Seat's Minimo, Nissan's IMk, and Honda's Urban EV – have been announced with the nearly-exclusive purpose of being used in urban environments.

On Thursday, Toyota, too, revealed its own rendition of the teeny tiny city vehicle: The Ultra-Compact BEV.

Unlike other cars in this segment, this EV is not a concept – it's production ready and is expected to launch in Japan next year. The two-seater has a single-charge range of about 100km and a top speed of 60km/h.

Performance was not the focus of this model. Instead, the company intends for this car to be used by customers who frequently make short-distance trips like "the elderly, newly licensed drivers, or business-people visiting local customers."

Though the technical specs of the model have not been announced yet, Toyota's head of development Akihiro Yanaka states that this model will provide customers with "greater autonomy." 

The Ultra-Compact BEV will be on display at the Tokyo Motor Show from October 24 to November 4 2019.

NEW MODELS | Mercedes-Benz GLC range refreshed for 2020

Smarter looks and better safety tech are highlights of refreshed pair of midi-Benz SUVs
Motoring
11 hours ago

Volvo unveils its new all-electric XC40 Recharge

Volvo has officially launched its very first EV line and its very first EV: the XC40 compact SUV is the first member of the Recharge family
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota unveils its all-new Yaris

Toyota has unveiled the fourth generation of its popular Yaris hatchback that is scheduled to debut at the Tokyo Motor Show taking place from October ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tracker reveals when and where hijackers are most likely to pounce Features
  2. Covers finally come off the all-new Isuzu D-Max bakkie New Models
  3. New BMW X5 M and X6 M come armed with explosive power New Models
  4. Would you drive a 109-year-old car? Now’s your chance ... news
  5. How to squeeze the most kilometres from your petrol tank Features

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X