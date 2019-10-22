World premiere of new Volkswagen Golf 8 is days away

Since the model's conception back in 1974, the Volkswagen Golf continues to live on and, on Thursday, the eighth generation of the 45-year old hatchback will make its world premiere.

The latest teaser image of the model, one of its backend, shows how the rear light has shrunk down compared to the face-lifted 2017 Golf, though the bulbs appear to retail a similar shape. Apart from this image, only broadcast information has been shared about the premiere.