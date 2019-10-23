Meet the Mazda MX-30, the brand's first all-electric production car

Mazda officially revealed its very first production electric car on Tuesday at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, complete with a set of swanky freestyle doors.

For those looking for an eco-friendly driving experience rather than simply a vehicle to take them from one place to another, Mazda created the all-electric MX-30, the first production EV ever launched by the brand.

While some EV manufacturers make performance the focus of their electric cars, Mazda's first one tugs at customers' emotions and senses. According to the company, the MX-30 has been designed for those who "desire a life with things that soothe and please the spirit," who have "the wisdom and inventiveness to take problems facing people, society and the earth," and who "wish to create good times together with the people around them and with people all over the world".