BMW’s ‘Coupe d’etat’ continues with 2 Series

BMW’s latest in an onslaught of new car reveals is a four-door 2 Series sedan called the Gran Coupe. It’s a mishmash of design cues borrowed from other products in the Bavarian stable.

See that low-sung and curved roof? It’s the mark of a Gran Coupe, the company’s fusion of practicality, sporting intent and emotionally charged styling. If you think you’ve seen the guppy-eyed front styling before, it’s because it mirrors the new Z4 and the new 1 Series hatch, with which it shares the same front-wheel drive platform. Principal models, the 218i and 220d are front pushers but the top-of-the-pile M235i is underpinned by BMW xDrive all-wheel drive.

At 4,526mm nose to tail, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is slap-bang aimed at the Mercedes-Benz CLA and to a lesser extent Audi’s A3 sedan.

BMW says passengers are well catered for space-wise inside the cabin that’s accessed through four doors with frameless windows. Boot size is a decent 430l with the chairs up.

Luxury sport interior furnishings will be completed with newly enhanced standard and optional safety and convenience items like Lane Departure Warning system with an active lane return; collision, pedestrian and crossing traffic warnings; a city braking function; active cruise control; plus a reversing assistant.