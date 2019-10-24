New Models

Honda reveals new Jazz in Tokyo

24 October 2019 - 13:53 By AFP Relaxnews
The new 2020 Honda Jazz.
The new 2020 Honda Jazz.
Image: Supplied

Honda took to the Tokyo car show to show off the new generation of its Jazz hatchback. Following the new all-electric Honda unveiled in Frankfurt, here comes a totally redesigned hybrid Jazz.

Honda is coming back to hybrid engines with the Jazz, at least as far as the international market is concerned. The manufacturer also used the occasion to unveil the “e:Technology” label, which will be given to all of the Japanese manufacturer's upcoming electric cars. A potential all-electric version of the Jazz could also be reserved for the Japanese market.

Getting its world premiere in Tokyo, the new Jazz is curvier, with more imposing headlights. In spite of having been turned into a hybrid it manages to maintain a spacious interior, due to the ingenious placement of all of the motorisation elements directly in the chassis and under the hood. The petrol tank is located under the front seats in the middle of the chassis, a first for the segment.

The interior of the 2020 Honda Jazz.
The interior of the 2020 Honda Jazz.
Image: Supplied

In spite of showing off its new Jazz to the public, Honda remains mum on the cumulative power, fuel consumption and range of its new hybrid model.

The Jazz will nonetheless be equipped with a number of driving aids, including its Honda Sensing technology, upgraded as of this model by a new wide angle high-definition camera that scans the vehicle's immediate surroundings to detect possible dangers, as well as recognising the edges of the road and its markings.

It will also be equipped with a collision mitigation brake system that detects cars, cyclists and pedestrians and should be as effective by day as by night, adaptive cruise control and a lane departure warning system.

The Honda Jazz Crosstar will offer protective body-cladding and a slightly raised ride height.
The Honda Jazz Crosstar will offer protective body-cladding and a slightly raised ride height.
Image: Supplied

This new generation also brings to market a new version of Jazz named “Crosstar”, designed in the purest of crossover styles. The idea is to take the same interior and engine as the Jazz, but with a slightly higher driving position, an exclusive front grille and a built-in roof rack.

The new version of one of the Jazz's main rivals, the Toyota Yaris, is also expected to be unveiled in Tokyo.

MORE

Meet the Mazda MX-30, the brand's first all-electric production car

Mazda officially revealed its very first production electric car Tuesday at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, complete with a set of swanky freestyle doors.
Motoring
1 day ago

Future Lexus EV models may look to in-wheel motors and drone support

Lexus's electrification vision for the future brings motors to wheels, assistant drones onboard, and a slew of autonomous driving technologies to EVs
Motoring
1 day ago

Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy: sources

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is likely to axe its Datsun brand, drop some unprofitable products and close a number of assembly lines worldwide, two company ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA's 10 most sold second-hand SUVs under R700,000 Features
  2. Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy: ... news
  3. World premiere of new Volkswagen Golf 8 is days away New Models
  4. Government's Aarto 'stealth tax' will stiff you R100 just for receiving a fine news
  5. Bloodhound lands in SA, ready to tackle world speed record news

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X