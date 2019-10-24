Honda reveals new Jazz in Tokyo

Honda took to the Tokyo car show to show off the new generation of its Jazz hatchback. Following the new all-electric Honda unveiled in Frankfurt, here comes a totally redesigned hybrid Jazz.

Honda is coming back to hybrid engines with the Jazz, at least as far as the international market is concerned. The manufacturer also used the occasion to unveil the “e:Technology” label, which will be given to all of the Japanese manufacturer's upcoming electric cars. A potential all-electric version of the Jazz could also be reserved for the Japanese market.

Getting its world premiere in Tokyo, the new Jazz is curvier, with more imposing headlights. In spite of having been turned into a hybrid it manages to maintain a spacious interior, due to the ingenious placement of all of the motorisation elements directly in the chassis and under the hood. The petrol tank is located under the front seats in the middle of the chassis, a first for the segment.