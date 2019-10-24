Nissan Ariya concept could become a future Tesla Model Y rival

The intelligent and connected Ariya Concept that Nissan unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday could “soon” make it into production.

By inheriting design elements from the IMx concept announced at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan's Ariya Concept is a friendly and familiar electric SUV equipped with 2019 tech.

Representing Nissan's Intelligence Mobility vision and the “pure, clean nature of electric cars”, the cabin of the Ariya is finished in premium materials and intelligent technologies. Like the IMx, the interior retains a lounge-like feel thanks to its airy design embodying “Timeless Japanese Futurism”.

The shape of the front shield resembles that on the IMx, as do the thin, sharply angled headlights and the rear light blade - a “sharpness” that Nissan equates with the tech on the inside of the model.