Aston Martin is working on a limited-edition motorcycle

Aston Martin announced on Thursday that it is teaming up with the century-old British motorcycle manufacturer Brough Superior to create the very first Aston Martin-branded motorcycle.

According to the British luxury automobile company, this bike will embody the visions of Aston Martin VP Marek Reichman and Brough Superior CEO Thierry Henriette, a pair of motorcycle enthusiasts.