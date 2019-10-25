New Models

Ford's 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV will debut on November 17

25 October 2019 - 17:13 By AFP Relaxnews
Ford's all-electric SUV will be unveiled on November 2017.
Image: Supplied

The “Mustang-inspired” fully electric SUV that Ford has been teasing since 2018 finally gets an unveiling date: November 17.

Since the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, it's been publicly known that Ford has been working on an all-electric SUV that's inspired by its iconic Mustang muscle car. For the most part, exactly what that means is a mystery as the teaser images that the company has published of the model are too obscure to discern any visual details.

The only spec that the company revealed is that it will have a range exceeding 480km on a full charge.

This model will likely function as the poster child for Ford's “Electrifying the Future” vision; the brand made a promise to invest $11bn (roughly R160.5bn) over the next five years in EV (electric vehicle) development as well as have 16 fully electric and 24 hybrid vehicles in their portfolio by 2022.

The good news for those anticipating the launch of this SUV is that — after months of waiting — the model was finally given a reveal date: November 17.

