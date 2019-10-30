Hyundai bringing a special Veloster N Performance Concept to SEMA

At this year's SEMA Show, Hyundai will be displaying a Veloster N Performance Concept that ramps up the performance of the already zippy, racing-inspired coupe.

For the 2019 specialty automotive accessories trade show SEMA, Hyundai announced on Monday that it has embellished a Veloster N Performance model with a variety of aesthetic- and performance-enhancing parts to “maximise visual appeal and dynamic performance”.

This concept, designed to showcase the customisation potential of the Veloster, has been outfitted in OEM-quality performance parts including a coilover suspension, steel anti-roll bars, a chassis brace, custom front and rear brake calipers, and a set of racing wheels. Sprinkled all over the exterior, like along the side sills, on the hood, surrounding the grill, and on the side mirrors are vibrant orange accents which give the hatch a motorsport-inspired appearance.

The interior, however, received only aesthetic and material upgrades. Various components throughout are covered in alcantara, and orange accents on the steering wheel, dash and sport seats bring the aesthetic of the exterior to the inside.

According to Hyundai, all accessories and components on the concept have a “high potential for aftermarket availability”.

The Hyundai Veloster N Performance Concept will be on display at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, which runs from November 5-8, 2019.