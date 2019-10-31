Sizzling performer: 202kW Hyundai i30 N is confirmed for South Africa

Hyundai has confirmed that its high-performance i30 N will be launched in SA in January to light up the hot-hatch wars.

With 202kW and 353Nm from its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, the i30 N will directly take on the Renault Megane RS 280 Lux (205kW/390Nm) and outguns the VW Golf GTI (169kW and 350Nm).

The i30 N will be the first real high-performance car from the Korean stable to reach local soil and will be sold from a selected network of 15 Hyundai dealers with specialist training in the car, although all Hyundai dealers will be able to service it.

The five-door i30 N hatch is the first product from Hyundai’s high-performance N division, and the N badge has featured on Hyundai’s i20 world rally car for several years. Hyundai has also built a track racing version of the i30N and it currently lies second in this year’s FIA World Touring Car Cup.

This is Hyundai’s first attempt at taking on the hot-hatch establishment so it spent a lot of time testing and honing the i30 N at the famed Nurburgring Nordschleife to get things right.