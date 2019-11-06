New Models

Anybody for a R1,760,000 Aston Martin motorcycle?

06 November 2019 - 08:19 By AFP Relaxnews
The Aston Martin AMB 001 will sell for about 108,000 euros (roughly R1,764,534).
Image: Supplied

In the run-up to the EICMA motorcycle show, to be held in Milan, Italy, from Thursday to Sunday, Aston Martin has unveiled its first motorcycle, the AMB 001, which was developed in partnership with manufacturer Brough Superior.

The two legendary brands collaborated on perfecting the AMB 001, which the public will be able to see at its world premiere in Milan.

The new machine is remarkable for its power-to-weight ratio of 0.74kW per kg. Equipped with a turbocharged 997cc V-twin engine that promises to deliver 134kW through a six-speed transmission, the entire bike weighs only 180kg, without the rider. This weight has been obtained through the use of carbon fibre and titanium in the chassis, and aluminium for the wheels.

As you would expect with an Aston Martin, the AMB 001 bears the celebrated brand's winged logo, engraved on its tank and on the front fairing.

Production of the track-only bike will be limited to 100 copies, each of which will be sold for £95,000 sterling (about R1,764,534). The first deliveries are planned for the fourth quarter of 2020.

