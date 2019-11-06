BMW unveils rapid new M2 CS

Eclipsing the BMW M2 Competition in terms of hierarchy, the new BMW M2 CS (that stands for ClubSport in case you were wondering) is a seriously tasty piece of equipment. Inspired by the M3 and M4 CS models, it comes fitted with lots of gravity-cheating bodywork including a unique carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bonnet and roof.

Adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes and an Active M Differential all come fitted as standard, as do a set of lightweight 19-inch Y-spoke forged wheels shod with specially adapted Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Those aforementioned wheels come finished in high-gloss black as standard but you do have the option of making them matt gold should you wish. We think you should, as it complements that Misano Blue paint quite nicely.