BMW unveils rapid new M2 CS
Eclipsing the BMW M2 Competition in terms of hierarchy, the new BMW M2 CS (that stands for ClubSport in case you were wondering) is a seriously tasty piece of equipment. Inspired by the M3 and M4 CS models, it comes fitted with lots of gravity-cheating bodywork including a unique carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bonnet and roof.
Adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes and an Active M Differential all come fitted as standard, as do a set of lightweight 19-inch Y-spoke forged wheels shod with specially adapted Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Those aforementioned wheels come finished in high-gloss black as standard but you do have the option of making them matt gold should you wish. We think you should, as it complements that Misano Blue paint quite nicely.
The heart of the beast takes the form of the now familiar 3.0-litre straight-six S55 engine. Force-fed by two turbochargers it here makes a whopping 331kW. That's a 29kW advantage over the M2 Competition. Maximum torque remains unchanged at 550Nm.
A six-speed manual gearbox is standard but you do have the option of speccing a seven-speed M double-clutch transmission (M-DCT). The manual will hit 100km/h in 4.2-seconds, the M-DCT in 4.0-seconds flat. Both versions will top out at an electronically governed 280km/h.
Another notable highlight of the M2 CS includes a dual-branch exhaust system that not only looks the part but also ups the aural ante somewhat, thanks to two electrically controlled flaps and four stainless steel tailpipes. Inside you will find lightweight, bucket-style M Sport seats (borrowed from the M4 CS) with integral head restraints and illuminated M2 badges. A carbon-fibre centre console is standard while a M Sport steering wheel with Alcantara covering and a red centre marker is available as an option.
The new BMW M2 CS will be available in SA from the second quarter of 2020. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.