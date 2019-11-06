New Mini John Cooper Works Clubman rushes into Mzansi

The racy Mini John Cooper Works Clubman has arrived on our shores.

Probably the most practical member of the Mini range, this fiery new derivative now also packs some pretty damn impressive performance punch - thanks to a modified version of the 2.0-litre motor already found in the Cooper S Clubman.

Thanks to the bolting on of a bigger turbocharger, this unit now kicks out 225kW – an 84kW increase over its lesser sibling. Maximum torque is rated at 450Nm. These figures allow the JCW Clubman to hit 100km/h in 4.9 seconds – that's just 0.7 seconds slower than the BMW M2 CS unveiled this week.

Top speed? You're looking at an electronically-limited 250km/h. Yep, this thing is no slouch.