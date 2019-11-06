New Mini John Cooper Works Clubman rushes into Mzansi
The racy Mini John Cooper Works Clubman has arrived on our shores.
Probably the most practical member of the Mini range, this fiery new derivative now also packs some pretty damn impressive performance punch - thanks to a modified version of the 2.0-litre motor already found in the Cooper S Clubman.
Thanks to the bolting on of a bigger turbocharger, this unit now kicks out 225kW – an 84kW increase over its lesser sibling. Maximum torque is rated at 450Nm. These figures allow the JCW Clubman to hit 100km/h in 4.9 seconds – that's just 0.7 seconds slower than the BMW M2 CS unveiled this week.
Top speed? You're looking at an electronically-limited 250km/h. Yep, this thing is no slouch.
It's no surprise to hear then that the sport brake system has been redesigned and now contains four-piston, fixed-caliper disc brakes on the rear wheels to ensure consistently high braking values, even under intensive use.
Large brake discs (360x30mm at the front and 330x20mm at the rear) as well as optimised coolant duct geometry also play their part in achieving the high levels of retardation available.
Mini 'All4' all-wheel drive comes fitted as standard, as does a new eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission with integrated mechanical differential lock-up on the front axle.
On the inside you'll find body-hugging John Cooper Works sport seats with integrated headrests, a JCW sport steering wheel with multifunction buttons, a JCW selector lever and an anthracite headliner.
Now available at Mini dealerships across South Africa, the John Cooper Works Clubman retails for R642,000. Look out for our driving impressions – they'll be uploaded soon.