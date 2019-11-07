Tesla electric ‘cybertruck' pickup to be unveiled on November 21

Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy about talking up the company's very first pickup truck; he's described the model as “futuristic-like cyberpunk,” “an armoured personnel carrier from the future,” “heart-stopping,” and “the coolest car [he's] ever seen.” After all this hype, Musk announced on Wednesday that the time has finally come: The “cybertruck” will officially be unveiled on November 21 in LA.

Accompanying the tweet published by Musk on Wednesday revealing this information was a clip of the opening titles of “Blade Runner,” the movie that seems to be one of Musk's primary design inspirations for the vehicle. In terms of design, the best look Musk offered was published back in March; however, the image of the truck is too obscure to make sense of even at this point.