New Models

Karma teases glossy new SC2 concept

11 November 2019 - 08:38 By AFP Relaxnews
Karma Automotive's next concept will make its grand debut at AutoMobility 2019.
Karma Automotive's next concept will make its grand debut at AutoMobility 2019.
Image: Supplied

Karma Automotive published the first teaser image of the upcoming SC2 concept on Thursday, ahead of its debut in Los Angeles, US, in a few weeks.

The SC2 is the successor to the SC1 Vision Concept, which was unveiled earlier this year in China at Auto Shanghai. A performance version of the 2020 Revero GT, which will go on sale in the US in early 2020, starting at $135,000 (about R2m), will also make its debut.

The teaser shows the car from an aerial point of view, revealing that, unlike the SC1, which was a convertible, the model has a hard top. In typical sports car fashion, the front end appears to be stretched out quite far, while the rear end has been cut short.

In addition to the two models that will be displayed, Karma announced that it will also be outlining its past, present and future as a “high-tech mobility incubator”, as it plans to become just as much a tech company as an auto company.

The Karma SC2 concept will be unveiled on November 19 at AutoMobility LA. The vehicles will later be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, from November 22 to December 1.

